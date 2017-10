Melrose Street fire was caught quickly; resulted in no injuries

Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department responded to a small house fire on Melrose Street on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy fire chief Wes Patterson said a small fire had broken out in one of the bedrooms.

“Thankfully it was caught quickly,” he said.

The fire was put out, and there were no injuries.

At this point, the cause of the fire is undetermined, although Patterson said it is not suspicious in nature.

