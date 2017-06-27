Port Alberni hires new manager of police support services

The city of Port Alberni is pleased to welcome Gaylene Thorogood as the new manager of police support services.

Thorogood has been the detachment services supervisor for the Tofino RCMP for the past five years, and is currently managing the Ucluelet, Tofino and Ahousaht detachment offices. Prior to this, Gaylene was in the role of detachment services assistant for the Ucluelet RCMP detachment. This background has provided Gaylene with extensive experience working with and supervising RCMP civilian support staff.

“I am extremely pleased to have been successful in engaging Gaylene as our manager of police support services,” said Tim Pley, Chief Administrative Officer. “Beyond her extensive skills and experience, Gaylene brings a high level of passion and commitment that will be beneficial in developing this new position on the City’s team.”

This announcement follows an external competition. Thorogood is excited about her move to Port Alberni and will assume her new position on July 24.

“I’ve spent 12 and a half years here, so it’s a change for me,” she said. “Big change, big city.”

Thorogood, who plays hockey, is already familiar with Alberni’s multiplex, but is excited to get to know the rest of the city.

The manager of police support services will lead the municipal employees who perform a wide range of services at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment. This is a new position for the City of Port Alberni, approved by city council in May 2017 as part of a strategic effort to better support the city’s staff in supporting the RCMP, as well as help the city improve its oversight of the Municipal Police Unit Agreement.