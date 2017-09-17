Port Alberni joins Terry Fox Run

The 2017 Terry Fox Run took place in Port Alberni on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Members of the community gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 and ran or walked the Kitsuksis Dyke to raise money for cancer research.
Members of the community raised funds for cancer research
The 2017 Terry Fox Run took place in Port Alberni on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Members of the community gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 and ran or walked the Kitsuksis Dyke to raise money for cancer research.
Peter Beckett was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Kelowna jury in death of his wife.
Members of the community raised funds for cancer research
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week