Members of Team Elaine get ready to start the trek around Kitsuksis Dyke. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni joins Terry Fox Run

Members of the community raised funds for cancer research

The 2017 Terry Fox Run took place in Port Alberni on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Members of the community gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 and ran or walked the Kitsuksis Dyke to raise money for cancer research.

