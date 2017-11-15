Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

A 45-year-old Port Alberni man was found laying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest on Tuesday evening.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call of a stabbing in the 5100 block of Gertrude St. at 6:45 p.m.

The man was conscious and able to communicate. He had suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury and was immediately transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

All available RCMP members were used to investigate this incident and to locate the suspect as quickly as possible. A 32 year old woman was located at approximately 8:40 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. The police investigation is ongoing. Both the man and woman are known to each other and to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event is asked to contact Cst. Carroll of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).