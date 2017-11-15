Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

A 45-year-old Port Alberni man was found laying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest on Tuesday evening.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call of a stabbing in the 5100 block of Gertrude St. at 6:45 p.m.

The man was conscious and able to communicate. He had suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury and was immediately transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

All available RCMP members were used to investigate this incident and to locate the suspect as quickly as possible. A 32 year old woman was located at approximately 8:40 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. The police investigation is ongoing. Both the man and woman are known to each other and to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event is asked to contact Cst. Carroll of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel
Next story
VIDEO: Premature baby program to expand across B.C.

Just Posted

Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

Heritage Commission examines relationship with city

The Alberni Valley Heritage Commission is wondering what its relationship will be… Continue reading

Cherry Creek Fire Department enters aid agreement

The Cherry Creek volunteer Fire Department has agreed to enter into the… Continue reading

McLean Mill society hosts weddings, events

When the McLean Mill Society took over control of the McLean Mill… Continue reading

Several vehicles damaged in high speed crash in Port Alberni

Accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the corner of Third Avenue and bute Street

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Most Read