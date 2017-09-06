Port Alberni police need public’s help identifying driver who fled two crime scenes

The Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a brown Nissan pickup truck that was involved in two incidents on Saturday, Sept. 2.

At approximately 1:45 p.m on Saturday, the Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Tyler’s No Frills store located at 3455 Johnston Rd. A caller observed two men get into a fight. One of the men involved, broke the window of a grey Honda car that was in the parking lot. The man then drove away in a brown Nissan pickup truck that had a boat inside the bed of the truck.

Later that night, at 8:15 p.m., the same pickup truck was involved in a serious collision on River Road. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene of the collision and has not been located or identified.

The Port Alberni RCMP believe that the public may be able to help identify the man who was driving the Nissan pickup truck at No Frills and later on River Road. Police believe that someone who watched the fight at No Frills took a cell phone picture of the incident.

If anyone has any information on either of these two incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).