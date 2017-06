Claire Bredesen has served in three different communities

After 30 years, Port Alberni postal worker Claire Bredesen is saying goodbye to Canada Post.

Bredesen will work her last shift on Friday, June 30 at Port Alberni’s main postal outlet, at Pacific Rim Centre. Longtime clients are welcome to come and say a final goodbye.

Bredesen has also served stints with Canada Post in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, B.C.

“We’re going to have a separate line for her tomorrow,” one of her colleagues joked.

