Port Alberni RCMP address high risk driving

Port Alberni RCMP put together a “high risk driving” campaign on Tuesday, July 25 in order to bring awareness to motor vehicle drivers about what high risk behaviour entails.

The campaign was a partnership between Port Alberni RCMP, the Central Island Traffic services based in Parksville, ICBC and Speed Watch volunteers.

“We came into town today to work with the Port Alberni RCMP to do some enforcement and awareness,” said Cpl. Michael Elston of Central Island Traffic Services.

RCMP and volunteers parked at problem areas around the Alberni Valley, including Highway 4 near the entrance to town, the Pacific Rim highway near Sproat River bridge and Beaver Creek Road, to record the number of people driving in excess of the speed limit.

Speed Watch volunteers were posted on either side of the RCMP stop and check so that drivers could see their speed posted.

“That way they’ve been given a warning,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

On the Sproat River bridge area for example, Speed Watch volunteers counted 425 cars coming into town and reported 79 of them in excess of the speed limit (“excess” in this case meaning more than 12 km over the posted limit). RCMP handed out five tickets in this area.

“That means most of them corrected their driving,” said Hayden.

Hayden said that, overall, the campaign is about raising awareness.

“People need to be more aware of their speed to keep our streets safer,” said Hayden.

