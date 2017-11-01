Port Alberni RCMP searching for Brandon Cairney

31-year-old man with brain injury has been missing for two weeks

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Brandon Cairney, who hasn’t contacted family in two weeks. This is uncharacteristic for him, family members say. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP is searching for a high-risk missing person. Brandon Gabriel Cairney, 31, a Port Alberni resident, has not been seen for two weeks.

Cairney is a reclusive man who spends a lot of his time walking in and around the Alberni Valley by himself, says Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. Cairney has been known to walk to Mt. Arrowsmith Regional Park, Nanaimo, China Creek Campground and Stamp Falls Provincial Park.

“The RCMP and Brandon’s family are asking for the public’s help in finding Brandon,” Hayden said.

“Brandon has a brain injury and is faced with challenges daily. He recently missed an appointment in town, which is highly unusual for him and his family hasn’t seen or heard from him in two weeks.

“We all want to make sure that Brandon is safe and are reaching out to the public to help us find him,” Hayden said.

Cairney is described as a Caucasian male, six feet (183 cm) tall, approximately 180 pounds (82 kg) with brown eyes and balding, short brown hair. He may either be clean-shaven or have a full beard.

Anyone who knows of Cairney’s whereabouts or who may have seen him walking on the highway or on a trail is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

