Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

A Port Alberni resident was robbed of several thousand dollars from three men with a weapon.

On Tuesday Nov. 14 at 3:45 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a home invasion robbery in the 3700 block of Redford St.

Three men had forced their way into a residence, threatened the resident with a weapon while they stole several thousand dollars from him. The suspects then fled the scene leaving the resident unharmed. The three suspects were dressed in all dark clothing, wearing masks and gloves.

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Cst. Carroll of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424. Or, to forward your information anonymously, contact Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Just Posted

Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni RCMP are looking for tips on David Partridge’s whereabouts

Star Trek fan club challenges Alberni groups to ‘adopt a kettle’

The Salvation Army annual Christmas kettle drives begins Nov. 24, volunteers needed.

City to spend close to $1 million on new garbage trucks

Council approved the purchase of three new trucks for Port Alberni

Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Most Read