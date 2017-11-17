Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

A Port Alberni resident was robbed of several thousand dollars from three men with a weapon.

On Tuesday Nov. 14 at 3:45 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a home invasion robbery in the 3700 block of Redford St.

Three men had forced their way into a residence, threatened the resident with a weapon while they stole several thousand dollars from him. The suspects then fled the scene leaving the resident unharmed. The three suspects were dressed in all dark clothing, wearing masks and gloves.

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Cst. Carroll of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424. Or, to forward your information anonymously, contact Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Port Alberni
Next story
Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Just Posted

Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni RCMP are looking for tips on David Partridge’s whereabouts

Star Trek fan club challenges Alberni groups to ‘adopt a kettle’

The Salvation Army annual Christmas kettle drives begins Nov. 24, volunteers needed.

City to spend close to $1 million on new garbage trucks

Council approved the purchase of three new trucks for Port Alberni

Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey. White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

Drunk driver ticketed after wrong-way rollover

Nanaimo man crashes on Inland Island Highway near Qualicum Beach

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

Most Read