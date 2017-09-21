Port Alberni Sister City Society seeks new members

A delegation from Port Alberni, who travelled to Japan in July, visit with Abashiri city staff, Port Alberni Fan Club members and some of the students who have been to Port Alberni in the last few years. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Society is celebrating 31 years of adult/student exchanges

The City of Port Alberni, School District 70 (SD70) and community members have worked hard to successfully support cultural exchanges for SD70 students as well as adults for the last 31 years.

The Port Alberni Sister City Society need new members and invite interested community members, including anyone who has gone to Abashiri or has provided a homestay for a student/adult from Japan, to join.

The society is holding their AGM tonight (Thursday, Sept. 21) at 7 p.m. in the Alberni Elementary School library.

Sister City exchanges offer students from SD70 the opportunity to travel to Abashiri, Japan every two years where they are homestayed and attend school. In return, students from Abashiri travel to Port Alberni where they stay and attend school.

The society is seeking adults who are interested to lead future student delegations.

All expenses are the responsibility of the adult/students (no cost while being homestayed in Abashiri). Some groups fund-raise for a year beforehand.

The society is hoping a student group will travel to Abashiri in July 2018 or 2019. Interested students can contact Laurie Morphet at lmorphet@sd70.bc.ca or 250-735-0917.

This July, a group of seven long-time adult society members travelled to Japan.