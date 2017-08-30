Port Alberni woman hopes to recover engagment ring taken from Ladysmith gas station bathroom

A Port Alberni woman engaged since March is desperately hoping for the return of her engagement ring.

A Port Alberni woman is desperately hoping for the return of her engagement ring after it was allegedly taken from a Ladysmith gas station earlier this week.

Melissa Cyr and her fiance Darcy had stopped at the Husky Gas Station on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of town on Monday afternoon.

“I was using the washroom in the Husky and I went to wash my hands so I took my ring off,” Cyr said.

“I left the washroom after I was done and completely forgot my ring. I remembered thirty seconds later, ran back in, and it was gone.”

Darcy had only just proposed to her in March and the ring is described as rose gold and a size 3.5.

“There was a lady that told us a little girl went into the bathroom after me, but my fiance and I don’t believe her,” Cyr said, alleging no one else saw the girl who was apparently with her father and “my fiance saw this lady go into the bathroom after I did.”

Ladysmith RCMP attended the scene but there was no camera pointing to the hallway where the bathroom is located so there’s no way of knowing who was the next person to enter the bathroom.

Police were also expected to check other cameras at the gas station for any evidence of the girl.

Anyone with information regarding the ring is asked to call the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.