Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest kicks off with a colourful bang

Thousands of people filled Tyee Landing and Harbour Quay to watch the 2017 Port Alberni Salmon Festival fireworks from the Alberni Harbour, Friday night (Sept. 1). It was the first time the Salmon Fest fireworks had been lit at Tyee Landing, where the 46th annual Salmon Fest is taking place.

The festival moved to its new location from Clutesi Haven Marina because construction on a new development was supposed to be occurring at the marina.

The fireworks, sponsored by Quality Foods, were fired off of a boat in the harbour this year.

Salmon Fest continues until Monday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m., when the winning fish in the annual derby will be announced.

