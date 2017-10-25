Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Postmedia Network Inc. has struck a deal with Indochino to provide $40 million of advertising to the custom clothier in exchange for an undisclosed portion of its revenue in the Canadian market.

Postmedia’s print and digital brands include national and regional newspapers such as the National Post, the Vancouver Sun, the Ottawa Citizen and the Calgary Herald.

As part of its agreement with Vancouver-based Indochino, Postmedia (TSX:PNC.B) will also have the opportunity to buy discounted shares of Indochino if the company goes public.

It isn’t the first time Postmedia has exchanged advertising with a company for a cut of its future revenue.

In 2016, Mogo Finance Technology Inc. signed a three-year agreement for at least $50 million of promotional commitments from Postmedia in exchange for a percentage of revenue and rights to buy stock (TSX:MOGO) in the digital financial company.

It also forged a similar deal with Agility Forex Ltd.’s international payments and currency transfers services, though Postmedia did not disclose the duration of the deal, the value of the advertising space or the revenue it expects to receive.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but: latest census
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

Just Posted

Black Sheep beat Piggies on home turf

Port Alberni now 3–3 in BC Rugby Union play

Port Alberni celebrates 50th anniversary of amalgamation

Twinning of two cities, half a century later

Similar ammonia leak to Fernie not likely in Port Alberni, says former fire chief

Former fire chief says tragedy in Fernie hitting all municipalities

Ottawa poet featured at Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Join D.S. Stymeist at Char’s Landing Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

City of Port Alberni jumps into locked gate fray

Council will invite Island Timberlands, TimberWest to discuss backcountry access issues

Courtenay-Alberni MP sticks up for his riding in Ottawa

In two years, NDP MP Gord Johns speaks up about his riding more than 200 times

Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

Numerous events are happening in Port Alberni this weekend for kids

Bulldogs blueliner commits to NCAA Div 1 team

Rookie Sami Pharaon has committed to attend Princeton University in 2018/19

Roots and blues slide guitar at Char’s Landing

Victoria-based singer-songwriter Sue Decker will perform in Port Alberni

Bulldogs celebrate Parents Weekend

Bulldogs’ parents were in the Alberni Valley this weekend for home games

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

SENIORS: Hank Mallon is the music man of the Alberni Valley

At 88, Mallon does not seem to slow down on his passion for music.

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Most Read