Prisoner escapes from mother’s funeral in Port Alberni

Police are looking for Nanaimo Correctional Centre inmate David Enease Blackmore after he escaped from his mother’s funeral in Port Alberni on Aug. 1.

Blackmore was escorted by the correctional facility staff to Port Alberni to attend his mother’s funeral at the Yates Funeral home, 4470 Gertrude St. During the funeral, Blackmore was permitted to pay his respects to his mother and took this opportunity to flee out the rear door of the funeral home.

The Port Alberni RCMP have been actively searching for Blackmore since his disappearance however at this time his current whereabouts continue to be unknown. Blackmore was in custody for drug offences and possession of stolen property at the time of his escape.

Blackmore is described as:

-white male

-45 years old

-6’ / 182 cm

-161 lbs / 73 kg

-brown hair

-brown eyes

-goatee

-tattoos (ice cream cone of skulls – inside left forearm, Pegasus – inside right forearm and a scorpion on his right shoulder).

“Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating David Blackmore. If you know where David is or who he may be with, please contact the police immediately. If you see David Blackmore, do not approach and call 9-1-1,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden, Port Alberni RCMP media relations.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $2,000 for information received that leads to an arrest.