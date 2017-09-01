Public voices concern over proposed subdivision near McCoy Lake

The public had a chance to weigh in on a proposed 10- to 15-unit subdivision on Katherine Drive, west of McCoy Lake, Thursday night at a public hearing. Concerns were raised about fire safety, pollution into nearby watersheds and road access in the area.

About nine people made it out to a public hearing, hosted by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD), on Thursday evening to hear from land owner Jason Heywood about his plans for his large property.

Heywood is applying to have parts of the property rezoned from Forest Rural (A3) District to Rural (A2) District to accommodate 10 to 15 five-acre parcels. Heywood’s properties are split into two parcels. Parcel A is 86 hectares (213 acres) and Lot 1 is 16.5 hectares (40.77 acres). The properties are undeveloped forest land with no structures and significantly varying topography throughout the lands.

Heywood told the public that he plans to keep the units rural and surrounded with trees.

“We’re looking at cedar and glass and stone type houses, that we think are going to be of a different nature then conventional stuff that we’re seeing in high-density subdivisions,” he said. “I think it will be a leading example of what can be done in the architectural craft, I think it will add value, I think it will be sought after.”

During the meeting, Chris Wynans, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department fire prevention officer, said one thing the fire department would like to see on Heywood’s property is an improved water source put on the land that meets fire code.

Another recommendation Wynans mentioned was looking at ways to “fire smart” the subdivision, like having driveways meet building codes so fire trucks can get in and out easily.

“We have a big issue with that around Sproat Lake, with (driveways) too steep, too long or no turnaround for our trucks,” Wynans said. “If the applicant could be encouraged to pick up a copy of the FireSmart manual, that would be excellent, to help the subdivision be where a subdivision needs to be in the modern world of fire protection.”

A Stirling Arm Drive resident voiced his concerns about the narrowness of Tyler Drive, that connects to Stirling Arm Drive and Katherine Drive, via Sheila Drive.

“Tyler Drive is a disaster,” he said. “And if there’s going to be more traffic than there is right now, I think they should look at an alternative drive.”

He said Tyler Drive is too narrow, lacks a shoulder and has a “bad, bad corner.”

Alex Dyer, ACRD planner, said additional concerns have been raised about Tyler Drive being the main access to the subdivision and that planning staff will note the concerns to the Ministry of Transportation.

Dyer said agency referral requests were sent out to a number of agencies in regards to rezoning of Heywood’s property, and that all responses the ACRD received were either recommendations for approval of rezoning or they noted their interests were unaffected.

“The Ministry of Transportation recommended approval of the rezoning and they noted that all review relating to subdivision, including any road dedication, will be assessed at the time of subdivision application,” Dyer said.

The Tseshaht First Nation, Dyer said, had questions about the environmental impact of McCoy Lake.

“Nook Creek and a tributary of Nook Creek do dissect the property,” Dyer said. “Prior to any subdivision approval, the applicant is required to get a development permit. What that is, is an assessment from a professional biologist.”

Heywood is in the process of obtaining the required development permit.

“Essentially nothing can happen on the property, subdivision wise, until there is a positive report from a professional biologist,” Dyer said.

Anther condition for approval of rezoning was that a registered onsite wastewater practitioner must assess the property’s septic capabilities.

“We do have a letter from an onsite wastewater practitioner,” Dyer said. “He assessed the property and noted that, based on preliminary site assessment, the property is capable of accommodating sewage systems that meet the Island Health regulations at a five-acre density.”

