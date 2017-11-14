Rain and wind to pummel B.C.’s south coast

Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Howe Sound will get the worst of it

It’s shaping up to be a soggy Tuesday morning for B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued several wind and rainfall warnings.

Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and eastern Vancouver Island are forecasted to be drenched by up to 50 mm of rain by Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front is expected to bring heavy winds with it to the southern Gulf Islands, Metro Vancouver, the Howe Sound and Greater Victoria.

'We're trying to advocate for safety'
Pacific Coastal Airlines adds daily flight to Tofino

