RCMP ask for assistance in seeking 44 year old Daniel MacDonnell

Daniel MacDonnell has been missing from the Port Alberni area since December 2016. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MacDonnell was last seen in December 2016 after returning to Port Alberni from East Coast

The Port Alberni RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 44 year old Daniel Elliot MacDonnell who was reported missing by his father on June 20.

MacDonnell came back to Port Alberni from the East Coast in the fall of 2016 and his family and friends haven’t had any contact with him since December 2016. MacDonnell is known to travel the country and was last talking about working on a fishing boat out of the Port Alberni or Ucluelet areas. His father noted that it is unusual for him to not contact his family over such a long period of time.

All investigative avenues have been exhausted, as such the RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating MacDonnell.

MacDonnell is described as caucasian, 5’8, 160 lbs, balding, short brown hair, brown eyes with facial stubble.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on MacDonnell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.