RCMP asking for public patience

RCMP resources from around the province are being deployed to assist with a multitude of fires

The RCMP assisting with the fires that have popped up around the B.C. Interior this afternoon are asking the public for continued patience.

RCMP resources from around the province are being deployed to assist with a multitude of fires burning in both the Southeast and North Districts of the province. The RCMP’s primary responsibility is to support emergency operations and ensure the safety of people and the communities.

“While we recognize your frustrations with not being permitted to be in or return to your residences and communities, we ask for your continued patience and understanding,” said Cpl. Janelle Shoihet, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP. “The fire situation is fluid and continues to unfold and your safety remains our priority. Directions given by emergency personnel are done so to ensure the safety of those living in the communities affected by the fires, communities adjacent to those areas and the emergency personnel working in the affected areas.”

There are numerous road closures in effect, we ask you avoid evacuation areas to permit those attempting to leave the area, to do so efficiently and safely.

The most up to date information with respect to;

Road closures can be found at www.drivebc.ca.

Wildfires can be found at www.bcwildfire.ca or on Twitter @BCGovFireInfo

Evacuation Orders can be found at www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca or on Twitter @EmergencyInfoBC, or check your regional district’s website.

The RCMP in BC are monitoring the situation and working closely with the B.C. Wildfire Service and other first responders to determine resource needs. Additional police resources will be deployed to support emergency operations. The RCMP also has plans and support in place to ensure police response to non-fire related calls are not affected.

B.C, RCMP will continue to provide updates at www.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca, on Twitter @BCRCMP and on Facebook at BCRCMPNews