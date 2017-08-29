RCMP make arrest in alleged hit-and-run involving Nanaimo family with baby

The Wallace family captured this photograph of a truck that allegedly struck them on the Trans-Canada Highway in Chemainus on Aug. 17. (Submitted Photo)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have made an arrest in an alleged hit-and-run that took place almost two weeks ago involving a young family from Nanaimo.

Police said Tuesday morning that a person was taken into custody on Aug. 26.

RCMP could not provide details on the age or home residence of the individual when reached for further comment.

A young Nanaimo family with a baby on board were transported to hospital on Aug. 17 after their Mitsubishi Lancer was involved in a collision at around 9 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Mt. Sicker Road.

“I looked back and saw the truck coming up behind us and then hit us,” Bibi Wallace told the Chronicle.

The family alleged the Caucasian man got out of his vehicle and walked over to the Wallace’s car to see if they were OK before driving off southbound on the highway.

Several people who witnesses the crash stayed with the Wallace family until emergency services arrived while a few others even tried following the truck.