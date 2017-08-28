Man rescued from gully behind Alberni fairgrounds

Man spent five hours in gully before cries for help heard

Port Alberni Fire Department, RCMP and first responders worked to rescue a man from the gully behind the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds after a fall on Monday, Aug. 28.

The 46-year-old male told emergency personnel he was out for a hike when he slipped down an embankment, according to the fire captain on duty.

The nearly 30-foot drop left the man with a broken right ankle and lower back pain. The patient was in the gully behind Alderwood Drive for approximately five hours, until he was overheard shouting for help.

Emergency crews were able to locate him using back road access to the gully behind the fairgrounds.

The man was taken to West Coast General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com