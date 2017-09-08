Rich Coleman: A betrayal if any Liberal MLA is speaker

B.C. Liberals interim leader Rich Coleman says nobody is being kicked out of caucus, and that no MLA’s will stand for speaker, one day before Abbotsford MLA Darryl Plecas is named speaker.

Rich Coleman said he would consider it a betrayal.

One day before Abbotsford MLA Darryl Plecas was named new speaker of the B.C. Legislature, interim B.C. Liberal leader Rich Coleman said he and his caucus members would feel betrayed if any of their MLA’s were to stand as speaker.

“I think my caucus would and I think I would too, simply because we all signed it before and what changed i n the last 60 days, nothing,” Coleman said. “So I think other than the fact we are doing the opposition job and those sort of things. So I would suspect some folks would be upset if somebody did that. But right now I know that they are all in with the exception of the one, and that is because he just got back one night.”