Robertson Creek Fish Hatchery holds annual open house

The open house featured demonstrations and thousands of salmon

Robertson Creek Fish Hatchery held its annual open house on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The event saw plenty of spectators touring the facility to view salmon travelling up Stamp River to the hatchery. Hatchery staff held demonstrations and informative sessions for all ages.

A youngster stands back from the “splash zone” during the Robertson Creek Fish Hatchery open house on Sunday, Oct. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO