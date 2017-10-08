Robertson Creek Fish Hatchery holds open house

The salmon are running on the Stamp River, and the hatchery is a good place to see them

Robertson Creek Fish Hatchery will hold its annual open house on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hatchery staff will hold demonstrations throughout the day and there are plenty of places to view the salmon that are returning up the Stamp River system.

“We will be doing adult egg takes, see all the big salmon coming up the falls, there will be little (salmon) fry,” says hatchery spokesperson Lorri Nash. “We try and do a little bit of everything we do here.”

The hatchery is located at 10333 Central Lake Rd. Turn right onto Central Lake Road from Pacific Rim Highway, on the way to Sproat Lake. Admission is free.

