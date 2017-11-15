A rock slide at the cliff face known as Angel Rock forced a two-hour closure of Highway 4 between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni Tuesday night, Nov. 14, 2017. — Google Maps

Rock slide closes Highway 4 for two hours

Traffic backed up in heavy rain Tuesday evening

For the third time in four weeks, motorists travelling Highway 4 between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni found themselves stopped for a road closure at Angel Rock alongside Cameron Lake Tuesday evening, Nov. 14.

This time, Mother Nature was to blame.

A small rock slide that occured shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 14 forced a highway closure of approximately two hours, DriveBC reported. The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department shared a notice on social media just before 9 p.m. alerting motorists to potential delays on the highway, and drivers stuck in the closure also provided updates via the Facebook page Port Alberni Summit.

The incident occurred following a day of heavy, steady rainfall throughout the mid-Vancouver Island region.

After highway contract crews inspected the rock face for additional risks and removed the largest of the boulders, witnesses reported, single-lane, alternating traffic was resumed after 9:30 p.m. as clean-up was completed.

DriveBC reported the highway reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

On Oct. 19, a motor vehicle incident at Angel Rock closed Highway 4 for more than an hour and caused extensive afternoon commute backups in each direction.

Then, on Nov. 1, a semi truck and trailer hauling lumber products rolled over on the same corner, resulting in alternating closures and single-lane traffic openings totalling more than five hours.

— NEWS Staff

Previous story
B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies
Next story
Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Just Posted

Heritage Commission examines relationship with city

The Alberni Valley Heritage Commission is wondering what its relationship will be… Continue reading

Cherry Creek Fire Department enters aid agreement

The Cherry Creek volunteer Fire Department has agreed to enter into the… Continue reading

McLean Mill society hosts weddings, events

When the McLean Mill Society took over control of the McLean Mill… Continue reading

Several vehicles damaged in high speed crash in Port Alberni

Accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the corner of Third Avenue and bute Street

Site C handling verges on scandalous: de Jong

Liberal leadership hopeful says he can rebuild free-enterprise coalition

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Rock slide closes Highway 4 for two hours

Traffic backed up in heavy rain Tuesday evening

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Most Read