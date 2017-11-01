Rollover slows traffic on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake

Traffic limited to single-lane alternating near Angel Rock

A semi-truck rollover on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake briefly closed the highway in both directions Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, 2017,as crews worked to raise and remove the vehicle.

DriveBC announced that single-lane traffic was moving around the crash site at 8:34 a.m.

The accident occurred earlier Wednesday morning, when the truck and trailer failed to negotiate a corner near Angel Rock. The truck, which was travelling eastbound, rolled onto its driver’s side in the westbound lane, right at the guardrail separating the highway from the drop to the lake.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Initially, single-lane traffic was routed around the blockage. DriveBC announced the road was closed at 8:10 a.m. to facilitate removal of the truck.

For updates, visit www.drivebc.ca.

— NEWS Staff

