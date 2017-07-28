Rollover in Alberni residential area sends one to hospital

Bystanders assist the driver in a rollover accident on 15th Avenue in Port Alberni on July 27 prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The driver of an SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries on Thursday, July 27 following a single vehicle rollover on 15th Avenue.

Port Albern

Port Alberni RCMP responded at 2:40 p.m. to the crash in the 3600 block of 15th Avenue. “A yellow Ford Escape was travelling west on Burde Street when the driver turned right onto 15th Avenue then lost control, hitting a parked grey Mazda and causing the Ford to flip over,” RMCP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Const. O’Connor of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

editor@albernivalleynews.com