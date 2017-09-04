SALMON FEST 2017: Who’s going to win?

Will Saturday’s big fish hold on to take top derby prize?

Nanaimo fisher Jeff Addison remains atop the leaderboard for Port Alberni Salmon Festival as of lunchtime on Monday, the final day of the 46th annual salmon derby.

Addison caught his 34.5-pound fish off Swale Rock on Saturday.

Chris Standish’s 32.4 lb fish is in second place overall, caught off China Creek on Sunday. He squeaked in under the 9 p.m. weigh-in deadline with just two minutes to spare, to take Sunday’s leaderboard.

Monday’s leader as of noon was Nanaimo fisher Brian Greenaway’s 26-8 lb. salmon caught off Lone Tree, which has been a hot spot for fish this season.

Ken McArthur of Qualicum Beach is in second (24.11 lbs) and Sean Prpick of Port Alberni third (24.07) for Monday.

The leaderboard is located behind the Salmon Fest stage, right at the top of Tyee Pier at Tyee Landing—Salmon Fest’s new location this year. Today’s catches are in a viewing freezer, and AV Tyee Club volunteers are taking care of the weekend’s winners.

Cut-off for official weigh-ins is 3 p.m. today and closing ceremonies start at 4 p.m.

The Kiwanis salmon barbecue runs until 3 p.m. and there will be entertainment until closing ceremonies begin. Knackers Yard is onstage until 2 p.m., followed by Easy Street from 2–3 p.m. and Knackers Yard again from 3-4 p.m.

