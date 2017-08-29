SALMON FEST: children’s bullhead derby cancelled for 2017

Test fisheries revealed there are no bullheads around new location

The annual children’s bullhead derby—a mainstay at Salmon Fest for nearly 40 years—has been cancelled for 2017. The reason: no bullheads!

The bullhead derby has been held at Clutesi Haven Marina for nearly 40 years; for 2017 the festival is moving to Tyee Landing, near Harbour Quay, and the bullhead derby was supposed to move as well.

“The area we’ve been allocated was Fisherman’s Harbour right adjacent to Tyee Landing,” said Art Halsall of the Alberni Valley Lions Club, which organizes the derby.

“After we did a few test fisheries it was pretty obvious there were no bullheads there. Even along the fuel dock there wasn’t much sign of bullheads there either,” he said.

The event draws hundreds of children each year; in 2015, 300 children registered for the derby and 260 bullheads were recorded, with the largest being just shy of 36 centimetres long.

Due to the event’s popularity, the AV Lions felt it was better to hold off for a year than have hundreds of disappointed children.

“We didn’t want to hold the derby and have everybody skunked,” Halsall said.

The Lions looked at other options, but insurance is an issue, he added: the derby would not have been covered for liability if it was held at a venue other than Tyee Landing in 2017.

Halsall is hoping the bullhead derby will return next year, in a location that will work for everyone. They would like to remain affiliated with Salmon Fest too.

“That’s certainly our intent, to have it next year. If there are bullheads.”

