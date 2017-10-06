Scott Fraser speaks in support of Moose Hide Campaign

SUBMITTED PHOTO Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, and Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, wear their Moose Hide patches at the legislature in support of the Moose Hide Campaign National Day of Fasting and Support on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser issued a statement in support of the National Moose Hide Campaign Gathering in Ottawa last week.

The Moose Hide Campaign is a call to action to all men in Canada to stand shoulder to shoulder to show themselves, each other and all Canadians that violence is no longer tolerated in their communities and society. Men show support by wearing patches made of moose hide.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, participants were invited to the Moose Hide Campaign day of Fasting and Support in Ottawa. The event brought together members of Parliament, senators, Aboriginal leaders, service leaders, the philanthrophic community, community leaders, public servants and guests.

Fraser was one of the provincial leaders from B.C. who participated in the fast in solidarity with Indigenous and non-Indigenous men across the country. He offered words of support from the legislature in Victoria.

“Today, Moose Hide Campaign supporters are gathered in our nation’s capital to encourage all men to take a greater role in preventing violence against Indigenous women and children,” said Fraser.

“Just as oak trees grow out of acorns, this campaign to end violence against women and children started with a single moose and a single idea. It’s now grown into a campaign that’s taken hold not just in B.C., but across Canada.”

He explained that the act of fasting is a sacred ritual that Indigenous peoples and many other cultures and religions have practised for thousands of years. Men taking part in the Moose Hide Campaign are encouraged to take a fasting pledge in support to ending violence against Indigenous women and children.

“Violence is not something men like to talk about,” said Fraser. “But by keeping quiet, we also impose silence on the survivors of violence. By keeping quiet, we become part of the problem. By speaking out, by attending events, by wearing our Moose Hide patches, we become part of the solution.”

To learn more about the Moose Hide Campaign, check out moosehidecampaign.ca.