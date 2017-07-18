Scott Fraser sworn into NDP cabinet as minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA one of 23 ministers in NDP cabinet

Scott Fraser, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA, has been sworn into the NDP cabinet as the minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

The NDP officially took power this afternoon and John Horgan was sworn in as British Columbia’s 36th premier, along with his cabinet.

Horgan has unveiled a gender balanced cabinet with 23 ministers and 6 parliamentary secretaries, held by 15 women and 14 men.

The full NDP cabinet includes:

John Horgan, premier.

Carole James, Finance and deputy premier.

Adrian Dix, Health.

Rob Fleming, Education.

David Eby, Attorney General.

Mike Farnworth, Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Harry Bains, Labour.

George Heyman, Environment.

Claire Trevena, Transportation and Infrastructure.

Lana Popham, Agriculture.

Katrine Conroy, Children & Family Development.

Judy Darcy, Mental Health and Addictions.

Melanie Mark, Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Selina Robinson, Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Michelle Mungall, Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources.

Doug Donaldson, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Katrina Chen, minister of state for childcare.

Jinny Sims, Citizens’ Services.

Scott Fraser, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Bruce Ralston, Jobs, Trade and Technology.

George Chow, minister of state for trade.

Shane Simpson, Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Lisa Beare, Tourism, Arts and Culture.