Second-degree murder charge laid in Nanaimo fatal assault

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested and have had charges of second-degree murder approved against a Nanaimo man in connection with a fatal assault.

John Albert Buchanan, 46, of Nanaimo was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday without incident.

Buchanan is accused of killing Richard Steven Sitar, 42, who was found by paramedics in an apartment at Harbour View Manor, 275 Nicol St., Monday evening suffering from injuries from an apparent assault.

“We’ve laid second-degree murder charges in the suspicious death from Monday,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, who went on to say Sitar’s family has been notified.

Buchanan appeared in Nanaimo provincial court Thursday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance Sept. 26.

Members of Nanaimo RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation in the alley of the 100 block of Nicol Street since Wednesday night, which is related to the ongoing investigation into Sitar’s death. Sitar’s body will also undergo a forensic autopsy.

Nanaimo RCMP said, in a press release issued Thursday, that no further information will be released as the case is now before the courts.

