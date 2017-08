The accident is just west of Angel Rock, alongside Cameron Lake

The semi tractor-trailer appears to have been travelling westbround on Highway 4 near Angel Rock alongside Cameron Lake.

A semi tractor-trailer heading westbound on Highway 4 has ended up on its side on the edge of the highway.

The accident is just west of Angel Rock, alongside Cameron Lake. The trailer appears to have been carrying wood chips or shavings which are spilled alongside the eastbound lane.

Traffic is moving both ways, but there are reduced speed signs on site.

