Several vehicles damaged in high speed crash in Port Alberni

Accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the corner of Third Avenue and bute Street

  • Nov. 14, 2017 2:33 p.m.
  • News

A Port Alberni resident lost control of their vehicle while speeding on Third Avenue, causing damage to parked cars before crashing.

On Nov. 14 at 12:52 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance Service responded to a single vehicle crash on the corner of Third Avenue and Bute Street.

A white Nissan had been travelling northbound on Third Avenue well over the posted speed limit when the driver tried to turn right on to Bute Street.

The speed of the Nissan caused it to skid out of control as it rounded the corner. The Nissan hit the curb then a flag pole spinning the vehicle around where it then collided with some parked vehicles in a car lot then hit a tree before coming to rest. The tree fell, damaging additional parked vehicles as well as the Nissan. The driver was lucky to escape uninjured and the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 46 year old Port Alberni resident, was issued a ticket for driving without due care.

