Shop, RVs, vehicles destroyed in Hilliers fire

A fire consumes a large shop, and catches on a truck and a trailer in Hilliers the morning of Saturday, July 22. — Courtesy Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Dept.

An early-morning fire left multiple vehicles, two trailers and a large shop absolutely destroyed despite the efforts of six fire departments on Saturday, July 22.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the 950 block of Chatsworth Rd. in Hilliers, responding to a call of an RV fire, said Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief, Chris Hillsden.

“When we arrived on scene, it was not only the RV that was on fire, but there was a large shop that was fully involved as well,” said Hillsden. “And that had started to get into a couple of other vehicles, and one other travel trailer that was located nearby.”

Firefighters from Coombs-Hilliers, Qualicum Beach, Errington, Parksville, Dashwood and Bow Horn Bay attended the fire, fighting the flames at the shop site for five hours.

Asked what the total damage caused by the fire was, Hillsden said, “I can’t give you a total on that … there was a couple of trailers, multiple vehicles and one building that were destroyed.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined.