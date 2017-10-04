Crews contain fire in Beaver Creek

Members of the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a backyard fire on Mersey Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire appeared to be a burn pile that got out of control, according to crew members on scene.

Crews were able to put out the fire without incident, although they remained on scene for some time afterward doing mop-up and getting the hot spots.

Open fire burn prohibitions have now been lifted across Vancouver Island, but residents are cautioned that local governments may have their own burning restrictions in place. The BC Wildfire Service urges people to take precautions with any permitted outdoor burning.

