Small fire breaks out near Cameron Lake

A small fire has broke out near the north side of Cameron Lake. FACEBOOK PHOTO

A small fire on the north side of Cameron Lake near Mt. Horne was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Coastal Fire Centre said the fire is about 50 feet by 70 feet in size and is believed to be on land owned by Island Timberlands.

An initial attack crew and two helicopters are en route to the fire.

Although putting out lots of visible smoke, the Coastal Fire Centre said the fire is “very small.”

Small forest fire at the Northwest end of Cameron Lake. Word is BCFS has a Helo and ground crews enroute. @CBContheisland @deanstoltzchek pic.twitter.com/bCd34fhsEG — Nick Acciavatti (@Dashwood6) August 30, 2017