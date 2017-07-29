Soapbox racers take over Alberni street

Racers go head to head in second annual event

A little lightning hit Argyle Street in Port Alberni today: Little Lightning soapbox derby, that is.

Volunteers from the Kinsmen Club of Port Alberni set up the course from Seventh Avenue down to Fourth Avenue on Argyle, and kids in colourful soapbox cars raced head to head in some stiff competition.

Alec Jansma, driving the Thunder Rocket, dialed in the fastest times with heats of 32:43 and 32:53 seconds, respectively. A thick row of hay bales and volunteers standing at the end of the track ensured no one went further than they were supposed to.

The weather seemed perfect for a day of racing: blue sky, not too sweltering hot.

The day ended with some trophy presentations.

Organizers had originally planned for a second day of racing in this second annual event, with a special adult category on Sunday, however, with no advance registrations, the second day was cancelled.

