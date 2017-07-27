Sproat Lake fire hall opens to public on July 29

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. will hold an open house this Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire hall on Pacific Rim Highway. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Come and live the childhood dream of becoming a firefighter

The Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house this Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harold Bishop Fire Hall on Pacific Rim Highway.

“We’re going to be doing some demonstrations—first aid and firefighting demonstrations,” SLFD Chief Mike Cann said.

“It’s possibly the start of an annual thing.”

There will also be a barbecue with hamburgers and hotdogs. The public is welcome to come and check out the fire hall, ask questions and watch the demonstrations.

If anyone is interested in joining the volunteer firefighting team, Cann invites them to come and ask questions. “We’re always looking for new volunteers,” he said.

The fire hall is just past the Tseshaht Market on Pacific Rim Highway, heading west toward Sproat Lake.

