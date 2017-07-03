Stranded hikers rescued on Mt. Arrowsmith

A map from the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad’s Facebook page shows where two lost hikers were located at Mt. Arrowsmith on June 30. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Two hikers visiting British Columbia kicked off their Canada Day weekend with a rescue from Mt. Arrowsmith.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad reported that the RCMP called them out to help rescue the two hikers, who were stranded in the alpine near the summit of Arrowsmith. They were reported to only be wearing shorts and light jackets, so they were cold, according to AVRS.

“The subjects had started their hike at approximately 1 p.m.,” AVRS search manager Dave Poulsen said.

Rescue crews reached the hikers at 2 a.m. near the top of “Judge’s Route”, one of the routes to the summit. The hikers were assessed for injury and warmed up before rescuers brought them back down to the trailhead, according to AVRS.

“There were no immediate medical concerns,” Poulsen related. “Cold and banged up knees, that’s about all. Once warmed up and moving they were escorted down the mountain.”

Once the party reached the trailhead the hikers were handed over to a BC Ambulance crew.

The AVRS asks anyone enjoying the backcountry to leave a trip plan with a friend or family member, and make sure they’re prepared with essential gear—enough to spend an unanticipated night out in the bush.

The squad also advocates the use of an online trip planning site at www.adventuresmart.ca/tripplan/tripplan.php where people can log in their trip plans and learn more about safety tips for outdoor adventuring.

“The trip plan does not trigger a rescue, its to be given to a reliable friend/relative who can initiate the call for help if overdue or need,” Poulsen said. “The form provides rescuers with necessary info to initiate the search.”

editor@albernivalleynews.com