Study social media at McLean Mill

The city of Port Alberni’s economic development office, in conjuction with Seekers Media, is sponsoring a three-session social media workshop at the McLean Mill Historic Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The courses will run from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and people have a choice of signing up for any or all of the sessions.

The first session will cover video production with Chris Wheeler. The second will cover photo and story production with Matt Mosteller, and the third will cover blogging and social media strategy with Rebecca Bollwitt.

You can find more information or sign up online at eventbrite.com.