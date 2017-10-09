The 2017 Tour de Rock remembered

I woke up today to the alarm clock in my thighs, throbbing from cycling the day before.

Despite riding the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock in 2013, this years 1,000 km journey was no easier than the first. Cycling undulating terrain matched only by the roller coaster of emotions has taken its toll. I write this article in my head, in a hot bath at my home, which I haven’t seen for two weeks.

But my mind finds itself reflecting on the homes away from home from the past two weeks. Despite rotating between gymnasium floor, to hotel room, to dorm, to bunker over 13 days from the top of Vancouver Island to the bottom, your communities made us feel safe, comfortable and relaxed every evening.

Waking up in a different town or city every morning never felt foreign, citizens whom I had never met, looked out for the team and crowds of strangers supported us like friends and family.

The citizens and businesses of Vancouver Island offered us complimentary shelter, food and compassion without a thought of anything in return. Children, suffering from the effects of cancer, and their families, made themselves vulnerable with shared stories that moved us at every stop.

$1.3-million for a population of approximately 700,000 is impressive by any standard and on top of your gift you welcomed us with hospitality I will never be able to repay. Thank you Vancouver Island, today my body is empty, but my heart is full.

