The Brick offering service for former Sears customers

Port Alberni company will provide services to Sears customers without repair service options

Port Alberni franchise owner Garth Hamilton confirmed that The Brick in Port Alberni will be offering service for Sears customers whose extended warranties were cancelled by the recent closure of Sears stores across the country.

The Brick, with its relationship with all major appliance suppliers, is ready to provide repair services to Sears customers who may be left stranded without repair service options. To help offset the costs for servicing an appliance, The Brick is offering to Sears extended warranty holders a $100 gift card that can be used toward future purchases at The Brick.

For Sears customers still covered within the one-year manufacturing warranty, The Brick is offering expedited servicing for most major brands at no cost to the consumer.

Starting Monday, Nov. 6, Sears customers can call 1-866-331-0433 to book service calls or visit www.thebrick.com/Service for more information.

Previous story
Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Just Posted

The Brick offering service for former Sears customers

Port Alberni company will provide services to Sears customers without repair service options

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

First snow of the season falls on Hump

When do you think we’ll get measurable snowfall in Port Alberni?

BCHL: Bulldogs top the Capitals at home

Alberni Valley Bulldogs earn a 6-3 win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals

Port Alberni RCMP searching for Brandon Cairney

31-year-old man with brain injury has been missing for two weeks

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Nanaimo man sentenced to six months for child porn charges

Gwynfryn Raymond Wilson was arrested after police executed a search warrant in June 2016

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Most Read