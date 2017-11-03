The Brick offering service for former Sears customers

Port Alberni franchise owner Garth Hamilton confirmed that The Brick in Port Alberni will be offering service for Sears customers whose extended warranties were cancelled by the recent closure of Sears stores across the country.

The Brick, with its relationship with all major appliance suppliers, is ready to provide repair services to Sears customers who may be left stranded without repair service options. To help offset the costs for servicing an appliance, The Brick is offering to Sears extended warranty holders a $100 gift card that can be used toward future purchases at The Brick.

For Sears customers still covered within the one-year manufacturing warranty, The Brick is offering expedited servicing for most major brands at no cost to the consumer.

Starting Monday, Nov. 6, Sears customers can call 1-866-331-0433 to book service calls or visit www.thebrick.com/Service for more information.