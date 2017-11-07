Thefts keep Port Alberni RCMP busy in Kitsuksis area

Port Alberni RCMP were kept busy early Monday morning with complaints about thefts in the Kitsuksis area.

Break-ins were reported near Gertrude Street and Compton Road as well as Kitsuksis Road.

Several reports have been received over the past week of thefts from vehicles and property. Some of these properties are rural and secluded, but accessible from the railroad tracks.

At approximately 6:24 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, a suspicious man dressed in all black was reported to be carrying a back pack and trying door handles of vehicles. RCMP made patrols in the area, but the suspect was not located.

While investigating and conducting foot patrols, officers located several of the stolen items, and they were returned to their rightful owners.

“We encourage everyone to be a part of the solution by always securing their vehicles and home, keeping belongings out of sight, as well as being observant to what is going on around them,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “Sadly, many property crimes are crimes of opportunity and the best way to significantly reduce your chances of being a victim of these types of crimes is not providing an opportunity.” For more tips on how to protect yourself from property crime, click here.

In an effort to address property crime, the RCMP Community Policing supports the Block Watch Program which is a free, community-driven crime prevention initiative. For information on the Block Watch program click here or contact the Community Policing Office in the Harbour Quay or Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes or the identity of those responsible, is asked to call Cst. Lee or Cst. Fawcett of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).