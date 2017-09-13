Thief sent to treatment instead of jail

A 40-year-old man with an alcohol addiction who stole from several liquor stores in Port Alberni was sent to a treatment facility instead of doing jail time.

Jean Renaud plead guilty to stealing 10 bottles of vodka, by hiding them in his pants, from three different Port Alberni liquor stores in July.

Crown Counsel Christina Proteau said liquor theft is a huge problem in Port Alberni and requested a six-month jail sentence for Renaud.

Renaud, who is a former firefighter, has a history of theft. He spent 42 days in custody for his recent thefts.

Judge Ronald Webb told Renaud he was going to take a chance on him and send him to the Vision Quest treatment centre instead of jail.