Tour de Rock completes epic Island journey in Victoria

An Ecole Victor-Brodeur student has his head shaved during the Esquimalt school’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser event on Friday. The school contributed $7,000 to the cause, which supports pediatric cancer patients. Photo courtesy VicPD

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders cruised into Esquimalt on Friday morning before finishing their 1,100-kilometre journey at Centennial Square later that evening.

Twenty-four cyclists from across the Island, including police officers, firefighters and journalists, spent the last two weeks cycling from Port Alice to Victoria, raising money to fight childhood cancer.

Over the past 20 years, Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock has raised more than $23 million for pediatric cancer, a disease that touches so many.

Town Crier Robert Alexander congratulated the team on their “epic journey” and the Esquimalt crowd returned the favour with an impromptu “Happy Birthday” for Alexander, who turned 90 the day before.

Coun. Tim Morrison joined a crowd of all ages to ring a cowbell welcoming the riders to Archie Browning Sports Centre, telling the crowd his own niece battled the disease at age four.

“[This] touches the hearts of children with cancer,” he said. “It’s so reassuring for kids to know that everybody out there is supporting them in their fight, and one day we’re going to beat cancer because of all the energy that you put into cycling across this Island.”

Individual donations, as well as group, business and school contributions from across the Island totalled more than $924,185 at press time but were expected to reach the $1-million mark.

In Esquimalt, the team made a pit-stop at Ecole Victor-Brodeur where $7,816.35 was raised to support the cause, and Country Grocer presented the Tour riders with a cheque for $6,619.10.

A total of roughly $2 million was raised across B.C. through tours.

In the Fraser Valley, $320,000 was raised. During the Metro Vancouver tour, RCMP raised $578,000.

In the North, $224,000 was donated.

