Tour de Rock team arrives in Port Alberni tomorrow

The public is invited to join the team for a Boston Pizza lunch and a dinner at the Athletic Hall

Tomorrow the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team will cycle into the Alberni Valley for a day of visiting elementary schools and local businesses.

Cheer on the team as they arrive at 12 p.m. at Boston Pizza (3550 Johnston Rd) for a community lunch event. The public is invited to come and join the team. The event runs from 12- 1 p.m.

The 20th anniversary Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock began Sept. 23 in

Port Alice and ends Oct. 6 in Victoria.

The public is also invited to join the Tour de Rock team for a traditional Nuu-chah-nulth dinner fundraiser at the Alberni Athletic Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The dinner is by donation, and will feature a silent auction, raffles, head shaves, entertainment, and speakers.

Tour de Rock is a two-week, 1,000-kilometre bike ride for a team of police officers who raise money to fight childhood cancer. It’s the biggest community event on Vancouver Island — unifying every community from Victoria to Port Alice as we rally together to support child who are battling cancer.