Track at Bob Dailey Stadium ‘falling apart’, says Alberni man

The track at Bob Dailey Stadium is already peeling, and it’s only been four years since it was resurfaced, says Port Alberni resident Neil Anderson.

Anderson brought his concerns to city council on Monday, Aug. 14 regarding the track at Bob Dailey Stadium, which he says is not being properly maintained.

City CAO Tim Pley confirmed that the warranty on the track surface is running out and that the city has been working with the installer.

“The installer’s been doing repairs, and we have been discussing whether we go after the installer for a redo on the whole project,” he said.

The city invested $700,000 from the land sale reserve fund towards track repairs for the Bob Dailey Stadium in 2013. The track itself was first constructed back in 1991, prior to the 1992 Summer Games that were hosted in Port Alberni.

Anderson brought pieces of the track in an envelope to council chambers and displayed them for councillors. “You shouldn’t have to do that,” he said.

“It should be permanent. Since the repairs were done last, (the track has) continued to deteriorate. Making repairs is not going to solve this problem. That section of the track has to be replaced,” he said, referring to the intersection around the fairgrounds and the stands.

“That whole area hasn’t been laid properly. That’s the same area that started breaking up before,” he said in a later conversation.

Anderson added that the track surface shouldn’t have broken down if it had been maintained properly in the first place.

Pley agreed that he will come back to the next council meeting with a report.

—With a file from Susan Quinn, Alberni Valley News