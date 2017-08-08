Tri-Conic Challenge returns to Port Alberni for 2018

Runners race down Third Avenue at the beginning of the 2017 Tr-Conic ‘Race the Train’ Challenge. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Iconic race will have a new look for a new year

Port Alberni’s Tri-Conic Challenge will return for 2018, and it will have a whole new look.

The flagship event, ‘Race the Train’, will take place next year on Father’s Day, June 27, 2018. It is considered the first leg of the three-day race that sees participants ‘race’ some of the Alberni Valley’s icons: the No. 7 steam train to McLean Mill on foot, the MV Frances Barkley to Bamfield by bicycle, and swimming a route in Sproat Lake—home of the Martin Mars waterbombers.

The Tri-Conic committee announced the new plans on its Facebook page last week.

The foot race against the train will see runners going from the train station to McLean Mill National Historic Site, racing against the train and following a 10-kilometre feature run, half-marathon and full marathon. All the routes end at McLean Mill.

The second leg of the Tri-Conic Challenge, the swim on Sproat Lake, will take place in late July—organizers are hoping for July 29, but haven’t confirmed—and there will be four distance options for swimmers.

The bicycle race will wrap up the Tri-Conic Challenge on Sunday, Aug. 19.

