Two men sought in Port Alberni shoplifting incidents

The Port Alberni RCMP is investigating a series of large scale shoplifting incidents and needs the public’s help to identify two people of interest.

On Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8:45 PM, the Port Alberni Walmart store was the victim of a significant theft. A First Nations man in his early to mid 20s, approximately 5’6” and 220 lbs, had stolen several items and was trying to exit the store when he was confronted by a store employee. After a brief struggle, the man fled, leaving behind his bicycle.

The employee recognized the man as a person who had stolen from the store on two recent occasions but they were not able to apprehend him.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, video surveillance shows an unknown individual stealing two bags full of items.

Then on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4:40 p.m., a man was observed exiting Walmart by the side door with five bags in his hands. The man got on a bike, which was handed to him by another man, and they both rode behind Canadian Tire store and entered the trail system in that area.

If you recognize either of these men, you are asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).